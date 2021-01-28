Joe Estrada Palomino
Services for Joe Estrada Palomino, age 89, of Temple will be held at 2 PM January 29th at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Palomino passed away on January 23rd, 2021 at his home in Temple.
Mr. Palomino was born in Temple, TX on November 5th, 1931 to Trinidad Palomino Sr. and Concepcion Estrada Palomino. Joe experienced a life-threatening injury as a child – the doctors said there was nothing that could be done to save his life and to make him as comfortable as possible. His father did not accept the diagnosis and nursed his young son back to health.
He was a hard worker all of his life and passed that trait down to his family. He was a short-order cook, a Pharmacist (Webb’s Drug Store), and an HR Team Member (Wilsonart, Inc.) specializing in Insurance.
Mr. Palomino was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Joe was very artistic and creative; he built all manner of things for the garden and home. He was interested in gardening, calligraphy, cooking, woodworking, Las Vegas, and banana drinks. He was a devoted husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents Trinidad Palomino Sr. and Concepcion Estrada Palomino; his wife, Juanita Hernandez; siblings Julio, Eddy, Concepcion, Trinidad, and Aurora; daughter Cindy Palomino and son Joe Palomino Jr (Joey).
He is survived by siblings Alice, Dolores, Johnny, and Mike; daughter Dalila Palomino (Dee) and wife Benee of Ventura, CA, and son Christopher Todd Palomino (Chris) and his wife Patrizia of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Delilah Marie Palomino, Joe Palomino III (Joey), Melissa Palomino (Missy), and Pate Braxton Palomino; great-grandchildren Aidalis Anastasia Palomino, Adrial Antonio Palomino, and Jacob Nathan Palomino; daughter-in-law Bernadette (Bunnie) Palomino; and Tony and Sylvia Rosales.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 28th from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of services.
