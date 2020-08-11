CAMERON — Services for Betty Jean McLerran, 71, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at The McLerran Home.
Mrs. McLerran died July 23 at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 8, 1949, in Red Rock to Earl and Belva Threadgill Williams. She married Russell McLerran. She was a homemaker. She worked as a school bus driver and school security guard.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; two daughters, Marie Shaw of Cameron and Lela McLerran of Ohio; a brother, Jimmy Williams of Belton; two sisters, Arlene Pouncy of Cameron and Linda Ashlock of Belton; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.