Services for Joyce Faye Chandler, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Chandler died Friday, April 30, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Temple to Robert E. Lee and Katherine Dell Gibson White. She graduated from Temple High School. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Orville Owen Chandler. She worked at Ford Office Machines. She also was a homemaker. She was a member of Baptist women’s organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Owen Chandler and Christopher Allen Chandler; a daughter, Patricia Ann Pajestka; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home.