Henry Anchando
Services for Henry Anchando, 70, of Temple will be 12 noon Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Anchando died August 2, 2020 at a Temple nursing home.
He was born September 1, 1949 in Roscoe, Texas to Frank Sr., and Manuela Castillo Anchando.
He served in the United States Army and worked as an Occupational Therapist for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank Jr., sisters Manuela and Dominga, and son, Francisco Anchando.
Survivors include a son, Andre Anchando; two brothers, Paul and Jesse Anchando; and four sisters, Jane, Francis, Pauline, and Mary.
