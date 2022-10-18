Private services for Leona Ann Maldonado, 59, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Maldonado died Sunday, Oct. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 2, 1963, in Lima, N.Y., to Bertha VanCamp and Floyd George Bovee Sr. She attended high school in New York before moving to Temple, where she had been a resident for 41 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple. She married Daniel Maldonado in November 1981.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Maldonado, April Maldonado and Candance Gonzalez, all of Temple; a brother, Floyd G. Bovee Jr. of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.