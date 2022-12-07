Arthur Lee Schoonover Wallace
Arthur Lee Schoonover Wallace was born in Bosque County, Texas on November 6, 1936 to Joel Cornelius “Jake” Schoonover and Willie Mae Sullivan Schoonover. His mother died when he was three years old, and Jake wasn’t able to take care of four little boys. Arthur was adopted by good friends Travis Carl & Minnie Lorene Honea Wallace.
The Wallaces doted on their little boy and dubbed him “Sonny”, while they called each other Mother & Daddy. Sonny was raised in Bosque County and Cleburne in Johnson County. From all accounts, he was a typical rambunctious little boy, who grew up with lots of friends and cousins. Fortunately, he was able to keep in touch with his brothers and sister all his life, and they were very close.
Sonny was reared in the United Pentecostal Church and met Patsy Fern Forsythe, the love of his life, there when they were children. They were married on December 20, 1952, and would have celebrated 70 years together this month. Sonny followed his dad and father-in-law into service with the Santa Fe Railroad, where he worked as a carman for 44 years, retiring in 1998. He also worked briefly for a lumber company in Cleburne and was a sergeant in the Army National Guard, stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He returned to the railroad in Cleburne, and then transferred to Temple in 1964. Sonny and Patsy raised three daughters and a son in Temple and Troy, where they lived from 1972 to 2015, before returning to Temple.
Sonny was preceded in death by his birth parents, Willie Mae (1940) and Jake Schoonover (1943), his adopted parents Travis (1974) and Minnie Wallace (1991), as well as sister Violet Jewel Wilkerson (2002), brothers Joe Ottis Schoonover (2012), James Clifford Schoonover (2015) and granddaughter Whitney Renae Robinson (1988).
Left behind to miss him every day are his wife of 70 years, Patsy Wallace, of Coolidge, daughters Cherri Renae Robinson (Marty) and Darla Fern Wiggins (Josh) of Academy, Karen Kay Kerr of Temple, and son Barry Dwain Wallace (Carol) of Coolidge. Also surviving him are his brother Belvin Ahlsted (Evelyn) of Burleson and grandchildren Chris Leonard (Amanda), Kevin Leonard (Farrah), Cody Terrell, Zach Terrell, Morgan Fallis (Chris), Stephanie Robinson (Abe) and Kyle Payne. Great-grandchildren Johnny White, Kynleigh Fallis, Garyson Fallis, Jackson Leonard, Cheyenne Leonard, Lakelyn Leonard and Hayven Farr.
The world was a better place because Sonny Wallace was in it. All of us who were blessed to know him and be loved by him are better people because of it. He wasn’t afraid of death; he knew he’d join Jesus in heaven, and that we all will be together again one day. Our hearts are broken with missing him, but we also know we will be reunited with him.
Arthur Lee Schoonover Wallace – Husband, Daddy, Papa, Pop, Sonny – the best man we’ve ever known.
November 6, 1936 -
December 2, 2022
John 11:25-26
A graveside service for Sonny will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy with Bro. Butch Boatright officiating. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
