SALADO — Services for Mathieu Brennon Hodges, 50, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport with Matt Ledbetter and Robert Finto officiating.
Mr. Hodges died Thursday, Jan. 14.
He was born March 1, 1970, in Nuremburg, Germany, to Wallace and Marjory Collins Hodges. He graduated from Bartlett High School. He attended the Texas School for the Blind. He married Brenda Lester on Aug. 26, 1989, in Salado. He was a truck driver. He also worked for Travis County Lighthouse for the Blind. He was a member of Salado Masonic Lodge No. 296. He also was a member of other lodges in Bell County and Zerne Masonic Lodge No. 484 in Holland.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jody and Jarrett, both of Belton; his mother; a sister, Lisa Hodges of Killeen; a brother, Shannon Hodges of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to https://gofund.me/80689cda.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.