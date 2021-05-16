Enrique “Rick” Reyes Jr.
Enrique “Rick” Reyes Jr., The Legend, Grammy Award winning drummer, drummer extraordinaire age 76, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Rick was born January 21, 1945 in McAllen, Texas. A memorial service for Rick will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. He will be interned at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. The epitome of Tejano drummers, even though he never thought of himself as any of these. He would often say he didn’t know how to play drums, he was just sitting back there making a bunch noise. Rick drummed for some extraordinary bands from; The Personalities, Los Fabulosos Cuatro, Dale and Grace, “I’m leaving it up to you”, Sunny and the Sunliners, U.S. Marine Corp Band, Little Joe, Johnny, Rocky Y La Familia, Tortilla Factory, Latinbreed, Adalberto, Johnny Rodriguez and Ruben Ramos Y La Revolution. Rick never met a stranger. He was quick with a joke, he loved to make people laugh. He loved everyone especially those in the music industry. From everyone in the offices to the road crew, the bus drivers, soundman, stage crew, his fellow musicians and their families, and his many friends and all his fans. Rick loved his “boys” and his family who knew him as, Kika, Dad or grandpa. Rick is survived by his wife Rose Mary Guerra, his children, Rick Reyes III and Eddie Reyes, Michaela Guerra, Stephanie Barrett and Bridgett Brown, grandchildren, Kaden, Karli, Asia, Rayne, Roman, Gavin, Rodrigo and 1 great-granddaughter, Aaliyah. Rick left us with joyous memories and exquisite music. In return, everybody has a Rick Reyes story. He will be greatly missed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Reyes family.
