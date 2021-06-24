Edna Marlene “Marty” Williams
Funeral services for Edna Marlene “Marty” Williams, 83 of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Roark officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at a Temple Memory Care Facility.
Mrs. Williams was born October 11, 1937 in High Point, North Carolina, the daughter of Thomas Hubert Willard and Myrtle Stutts Willard. She married Charles Ernest Williams, Jr. March 21, 1954, in Chesterfield, South Carolina. She worked as a bank secretary for many years. Mrs. Williams and her husband were also Emerald Amway Distributors.
She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband October 21, 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Ernest “Chuck” Williams III of Euless, Donald Lee “Donnie” Williams and wife Bridget of Salado; one daughter Ellen Anne Hicks of Temple; one sister Anne Alderson of Morganton, North Carolina. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please attend the church of your choice.
Paid Obituary