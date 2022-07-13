BELTON — Services for Neeshay “Shay” Cooper Jones, 37, of Harker Heights will be noon Thursday at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Jones died Saturday, July 2.
She was born June 18, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla. to Rufus and Vinnie Madison. She married Robert Michael Jones on Nov. 29, 2017. She was a human resource specialist. She graduated from Liberty University.
Survivors include her husband; seven children, Jaquan Hale, Jaquez Hale, Demetric Jones, Alyssa Vaughn, Cameran Jones, Dominique Shepard and Robert Jones; her mother, Madison Devine; and nine siblings.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.