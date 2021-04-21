A Mass of Christian Burial for Sam Sancetta, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sancetta died Sunday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born June 29, 1926, in Marlin to Lee Sancetta and Lena Dagott Sancetta. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Gloria Lancaster on Oct. 26, 1963. He operated an amusement company, Sam Sancetta Enterprises Inc., and was a Jax beer distributor. He was a Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Sandra Funderburk and Leann Burzynski, both of Troy, Paulette Orf of Temple and Dr. Sammie Mees of Georgetown; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.