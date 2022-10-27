ROCKDALE — Services for Kelly Lynn Dellerman, 60, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Dellerman died Monday, Oct. 24, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Peoria, Ill., to Donald Eugene and Arlene Francis Callender McCullough. She worked in home health care.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Petty of Salado; two sons, Jeremiah Botts of Holland and Dustin Wheeler of Rockdale; a brother, William C. Ahrendt of San Jose, Ill.; two sisters, Stacey Ahrendt-Coughlan of Cypress and Rachel Cole of Cameron; and seven grandchildren.