BELTON — Services for David Leigh Keller, 58, of China Spring will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for David Leigh Keller, 58, of China Spring will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Keller died Monday, Oct. 24
He was born Jan. 28, 1964, to Eva Keller and Gene Baird. He served in the Navy, 1981-1984.
Survivors include a son, David Leigh Keller II; two daughters, Brittany Keller and Hailey Keller; two brothers, Robby Keller and Johnny Smith; a sister, Melinda Bradford; and nine grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.