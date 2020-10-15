BELTON — Services for James Grant “Jimmy” Hibbeler, 73, of Belton will be noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Richard Hammonds officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hibbeler died Saturday, Oct. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 26, 1947, in Pasadena to James Edker and Jane Grant Hibbeler. He was a 1966 Belton High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army, 1966-1969, and retired from the VA hospital after 19 years. He married Wanda Adams Peterson, in Sonora on Sept. 4, 1997.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Keith and Steven Peterson; a brother, Clyde Hibbeler; a sister, Sally Hibbeler; and a grandchild.