Robert Doyle Luckett
Robert Doyle Luckett, age 69,
of Temple, passed away Tuesday, November 1, surrounded by his wife and three children. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 10am at Vista Community Church.
Bobby was born on October 14, 1953 in Austin to Bobby and Hazel Luckett.
Bobby fell in love at first sight with his wife, Karen, and he said he made the best decision of his life when they married on August 23, 1975 in Austin. They loved to travel together and increased their trips after his diagnosis of dementia. They were able to go to Italy, France, England, 15 National Parks, Hawaii and much more. Karen always called him “The Sweetest Man on Earth” to which he dubbed himself Sweet Boy. His grandchildren knew him as the Cookie Monster due to his love of sweets. He also loved the game of golf and was quite a good player. Karen and Bobby loved to watch romantic comedies. One of Bobby’s favorite passions was teaching Bible study and studying theology. He raised his three children to have a firm faith in Jesus. His last job was picking up prisoners and transporting them to their half-way house. He loved ministering to them.
Special thanks to The Delaney at Georgetown Village and Concho Hearts Hospice and their caring staff.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 47 years Karen Luckett; sister, Beverly Bayer and husband Mike of Austin; son Brian Luckett and wife Mandy of Austin; daughter Katie Schindler and husband Jeremy of Salado; daughter Melissa Supak and husband Kevin of San Antonio; and his ten grandchildren: Benjamin, Charlotte, Sarah, and Natalie Luckett, Jack, Ryleigh, and Henry Schindler, James, Lydia, and Grant Supak.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Vista Community Church Scholarship for Seminary.
Paid Obituary