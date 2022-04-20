Albert W. Howe Jr.
Albert W. Howe Jr. (84) of Temple, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
Services are pending with Crawford - Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
He was born July 17, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, to Albert and Mary (Kovac) Howe. He joined the Army in 1955 and served several tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969 at the rank of Captain. He then worked as a civil engineer until his retirement to spend time with his family.
He was a die-hard Cowboy’s fan, loved NASCAR and anything to do with flying and space.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Mary, Margaret, and Delores; and his first wife, Virginia “Jo” Gilbert.
He is survived by his wife Joan; his step-children Norma (Samuel) Garcia, Dean Johnson, Verl Johnson, and Carrie (Marcello) D’Landazuri; sixteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
