Services for Barbara A. “Bobbie” Hejl, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Hejl died Wednesday, March 3, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Rosebud to Albert and Helen Hurta Hejl. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1958. She married Waymond James Gerza in June 1960. He preceded her in death in January 1987. She married William Hejl on April 8, 1989, in Temple. She worked for the Department of Agriculture in Cameron. She also worked for Balt-Best-Rite.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Alan Hejl; a daughter, Karen Massar of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.