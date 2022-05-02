ROCKDALE — Services for John Davis Turner Jr., 73 of Bryan and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery in Blue.
Mr. Turner died Friday, April 29.
He was born July 11, 1948, in Bastrop to June and J.D. Turner. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1966. He attended Texas A&I University, and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1971 with a degree in industrial technology. After graduation, he began working for Texas Power & Light in Hillsboro. After transfers to Copperas Cove, Taylor, Sherman and The Colony, he worked in Round Rock for 20 years in management, lobbying the last three years before retirement. After retiring and moving to Rockdale, he was hired by Luminant as a contract worker for several years. He married Suzanne Coffey in December 1970.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Whitney West; two sisters, Gloria Jackson and Brenda Berndt; a brother, Justin Turner; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s, 17850 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX 77845, or Central Church, 1991 FM 158, College Station, TX 77845.