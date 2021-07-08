HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for Deborah Ann McKeon, 67, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Ms. McKeon died Saturday, July 3.
She was born March 22, 1954, to Thomas “Joseph” and Emily “Frieda” Brashear of Cameron. She was raised in Cameron. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron and Baylor University in Waco. She worked as a journalist for the Tribune Progress in Bartlett for several years and she worked for the Temple Daily Telegram for 10 years.
Survivors include three sons, Jason McKeon, Joseph McKeon and Joshua McKeon; two daughters, Shannon Davis and Erin Harrell; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Aware Central Texas at www.awarecentraltexas.org.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.