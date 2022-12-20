ROCKDALE — Services for Stephanie Guzman, 54, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Sammy Munoz officiating.
Burial will be in the Thorndale Cemetery.
Mrs. Guzman died Friday, Dec. 16, in Hutto.
She was born April 19, 1968, in Taylor to Santiago and Mary Morales Hinistroza. She was a graduate of Thorndale High School. She served in the U.S. Navy. She married Eric Guzman on June 12, 1999. She worked as a dental assistant with Taylor Dental Professionals for the past 17 years. She was a member of San Gabriel Evangelic Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband of Thorndale; a daughter, Patricia Rick of Thorndale; two sons, Eric Guzman Jr. and Scott Guzman, both of Thorndale; her parents of Thorndale; a sister, Kelly Ortiz of Thorndale; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.