Services for Mickey Glen Hamm, 72, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hamm died Saturday, April 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 12:34 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.