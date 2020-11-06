Services for Bobby Eugene Ivey, 72, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Moffat Cemetery with Larry Holden officiating.
Mr. Ivey died Wednesday, Nov. 4, at his daughter’s home in Moody.
He was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Waxahachie to Denver Eugene and Rosie Handsel Ivey. He lived in Central Texas all of his life. He married Rita Lavone Seaton on Sept. 8, 1970.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2007.
Survivors include two sons, David Malina and Tracy Ivey, both of Temple; a daughter, Rebecca Frenzel of Moody; a brother, Tommy Ivey of San Angelo; a sister, Mary Rogers of Moffat; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.