Services for Michael Anthony “Big Dawg” McLin, 60, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greator Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Mr. McLin died Wednesday, Nov. 2 in a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 4, 1962, to Vernon and Dorothy McLin in Denver, Colo. He attended Metropolitan State University. He married Anita Roberts May, 8, 2021. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. He worked for Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple. He also worked as a Professional Culinary Chef and Disc Jockey.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Clifton McLin of Temple, Tyrone Roberts of Nolanville, and Keith Roberts Jr. of Moody; two daughters, Nicole Overton, and Daezja Allen, both of Temple; his mother; two sisters, Debbie Newton of Pflugerville, and Rita Jacobs of N.C.; fourteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.