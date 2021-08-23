ROSEBUD — Services for Treva Smith, 86, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Lee Scott officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Smith died Sunday, Aug. 22, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Leslie, Ark., to James and Minnie Rains Treat. She married Ted Smith on Dec. 7, 1952. She worked at the Dairy King in Rosebud, and later as a licensed vocational nurse at Elmwood Nursing Home and the VA hospital in Marlin. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Jessy Ray Smith.
Survivors include three sons, Teddy James Smith and Jerry Floyd Smith, both of Rosebud, and Johnny Darrell Smith of Salado; a brother, Henry Floyd Treat of Lorena; two sisters, Mary Downes of Lott and Vallie Shull of Shirley, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.