Services for Arbra Dale Bass, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bass died Oct. 22 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 10, 1930, to Oscar Bass and Mabel Burton. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post No. 8919 in El Paso and Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and a daughter, Nancy Timms.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel Bass of Temple, Steven Dale Bass of Belle Plaine, Kan., and Harold Owen of Bastrop; three daughters, Dee Ross of Newark, Gwen DuBose of Edmonds, Wash., and Susan Williams of Colville, Wash.; a brother, Richard Burton of Havre de Grace, Md.; 12 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canyon Creek Baptist Church Camp Scholarships.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.