BELTON — Services for Herman Elbert Forrest Jr., 87, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Forrest died Thursday, May 13, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Texarkana to Herman Sr. and Ada Pauline Forrest. He was a radio system designer. He also worked for Motorola.
Survivors include four children, Deborah E. Hernandez, Richard M. Forrest, John Forrest and William Forrest; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.