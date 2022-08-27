Services for Deborah Ann Gagne, 66, of Temple will be 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Omaha, Neb.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Deborah Ann Gagne, 66, of Temple will be 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Omaha, Neb.
Mrs. Gagen died Thursday, July 21.
She was born Dec. 27, 1955, to Jerry and Katherine “Kitty” Moran Krivolavek in China Lake, Calif. She grew up in a military family, moving from Hawaii to Nebraska. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She earned a degree in nursing. She later worked in mortgage lending. In 1996, she married Robert Gagne.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Dana “Tweet” Burke and Danielle Lee Spiller; her father; a brother, Steven Krivolavek; three sisters, Susan Green, DeeAnn Crowdy and Donna Incontro; and a grandchild.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.