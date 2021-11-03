Services for Jack P. Hilliard Jr., 78, of Buckholts will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hilliard Ranches (Coffield) with Bob Champion officiating.
A private burial will be in Hilliard Family Cemetery.
Mr. Hilliard died Saturday, Oct. 30, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Temple to Jack P. Sr. and Wilma Mae Cantrell Hilliard. He graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple College. He worked at Jack Hilliard Distributing Company, an Anheuser-Busch wholesale distributor. He was a member of WBDT and NBWA. He also was a member of AUSA, The Elk’s Lodge, Temple Jaycees, TRA, and he was a founding member of Wildflower Country Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Gina Hilliard Butler and Stacy Lynne Hilliard; a sister, Carolyn Hilliard Davis; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to kidneyfund.org or to Amy’s House in support of living donors, donors in death and transplant recipients.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.