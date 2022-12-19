Clarice Mae Wolfgang Wick
Clarice Mae Wolfgang was born on January 18, 1921, to Charles Augustus and Mary Elizabeth Wolfgang in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She had five brothers: Walter, Robert, Charles, Dalbert, and Richard. She was a graduate of St. Margaret Mary High School. On March 15, 1943, she married Elmer Wick and they had one son, Steven Charles Wick. Clarice worked extensively in the banking business, and after moving to San Francisco and later Mountain View, worked for the Bank of California. After retirement from banking they moved to Phoenix, Oregon, where she worked for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church office in Medford. She was a very active member of the local Friendship Club. Both Clarice and Elmer volunteered extensively with St. Vincent de Paul in remodeling a residence for the homeless and setting up the thrift store.
After Elmer passed away, Clarice moved to Belton, Texas in 2010 to be close to family. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Women’s Ministry. She also was a member of the Newcomer’s Club and loved playing canasta and bingo at the Belton Senior Center. She played the piano, was an avid reader, and loved travel. She was also an accomplished artist, displaying numerous exhibits, particularly prints, and selling much of her work.
She is survived by her son, Steven C. Wick of Belton; granddaughters Marissa Wick of Owensboro, Kentucky; Erica and grandson-in-law Daniel Perez; Laura Wick all of Waxahachie, Texas, and two great grandsons, Donovan and Jacob Perez. Clarice was an exceptionally loving person: everyone who knew her loved her and she them.
Gifts can be made in her name to the Missionaries of Hope, P.O. Box 2369, Temple, Texas 76503, or the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St., Belton, Texas 76513.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, 12/20/2022 from 5-6pm, Rosary will follow from 6-7pm at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton TX.
Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, 12/21/2022 at 10:30am at Christ the King Catholic Church, Belton TX, Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
