Services for Andrew J. Haines, 91, of Salado will be private.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Haines died Friday, April 17, in Salado.
He was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Mason to L.B. and Effie Gray Haines. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Veterans Administration. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Haines.
Survivors include a son, Harlan Haines of Temple; a daughter, Donna Furnace of Salado; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 TX-317, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.