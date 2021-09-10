John Fuentez Garza
John Fuentez Garza, 85 of Rogers, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 in a Temple hospital. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Rogers City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 6-8:00 pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Garza, fondly known as “Deacon Juan”, was born August 18, 1936 in Donna, Texas to Doroteo and Maria (Rosario) Garza. He married Sophia Quintero on July 26, 1955. Deacon Juan worked at Alcoa before retiring after 30 years. Deacon Juan was a member (one of twenty five) of the first association of Catholic Deacons for the Austin Diocese and had been a Catholic Deacon for more than 37 years. He was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers. In his spare time he loved to fish, play dominoes, loved to travel with his family, but he mostly loved riding his lawnmower whether it was to give his grandkids a ride or just cutting other people’s yards. Lastly, let’s not forget he was a BIG fan of the Rogers Eagles. He was preceded in death by a son, John Garza, Jr., and by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by: His wife Sophia Garza of Rogers, 5 daughters: Alice Garza-Lara and late husband Pete of Temple, Lucy Rivera and husband Oscar of Albuquerque, NM, Margaret Garza Moreno and husband Aniceto of Temple, Terry Mejia and husband Jesus of Rogers, Mary Nunes and husband Edward of Rogers; 6 sons: Mike Garza of Austin, John Garza, Jr., of Lockhart, Angelo Garza and wife Brenda of Temple, James Garza and wife Valerie of Temple, Henry Garza and wife Diana of Rogers, Noel Garza of Rogers; Sister Socorro Garcia of Fresno, CA; 25 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers, TX.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Michael Garza, Oscar Rivera Jr, Kyle Fino, John Tyler Garza, Alec Garza, Jeremy Garza, Kystofer Garza, Jaden Garza, Evan Nunes and Matthew Nunes
