Johnny Lee Marek
Johnny Lee Marek, 84, passed away at his home in Wylie, Texas on February 8, 2021, after a long illness. Johnny was born in Ratibor, Texas on May 3, 1936. Johnny owned a successful company, L & D Manufacturing (Lee and Daughters). He worked until he was 77 years old and was a meticulous machinist.
Johnny was a very active parent of his 3 daughters. He often coached their softball teams and attended numerous games. When his grandchildren came along, he was often in attendance at their activities. Johnny also enjoyed his farm located east of Garland. He maintained a small herd of cows which kept him active. Another hobby that Johnny loved was to go to Lake Ray Hubbard and trotline fish for catfish. Throughout the years he raised several Boston Terriers and Pugs. Johnny was always seen in a hat and blue jeans.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Gloria of 64 years, their three children Karen Marek of Garland, Brenda Fielding and husband Tim of Plano, and Cathy Muhlbauer and husband Mitch of Saint Paul. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Clint, Lauren, Aaron and Erica. Great grandchildren: Logan, Magnolia, Gideon, Samson, Zayden, Zuri and an additional Great granddaughter, May 2021.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents and one brother. He is survived by 8 brothers and sisters.
