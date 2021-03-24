Services for Rickey Lynn Chestnut, 68, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Michael Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Chestnut died Saturday, March 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1952, in Temple to Cleveland Chestnut Sr. and Viola Hubbard Buster. He attended Dunbar Meridith High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
He worked as a nurse’s aide at a private home.
Survivors include a daughter, LaShonda Freeman of Austin; a brother, Ira Lee Chestnut of Temple; two sisters, Julia Mae Robinson of Killeen and Jimmie Evelyn Smith of Pendleton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.