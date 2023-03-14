No services are planned for Dawn Joyce Blake Russell, 84, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Dawn Joyce Blake Russell, 84, of Temple.
Burial will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mrs. Russell died Saturday, March 11, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born June 3, 1938, in Oneonta, N.Y., to Harry and Barbara Joyce Skiff Blake. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russell Sr.; a daughter, Barbara Dorothy Walters; and two sons, Steven Russell and John Russell.
Survivors include a daughter, Nellie Moore of Minn.; and two sons, Robert J. Russell Jr. and Thomas Kyle Russell, both of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.