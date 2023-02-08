Anne Penney Newton
Anne Penney Newton, 94, of Temple died Monday, January 30, 2023 at Scott & White Hospital. A service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.
Anne Marie Penney Newton was born in Hillsboro, Texas to Clyde H. and Theryl Sensing Penney on April 4, 1928. She received her education in the Hillsboro Public Schools. In 1944, she entered Mary Hardin Baylor College, where she graduated in 1947 with a BA degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. She received her MA from Baylor University, her PhD from the University of Texas at Austin, and her EdD from Texas A&M University at College Station. Throughout her life, she returned to the classroom to take additional courses in many fields in various colleges and universities.
On July 17, 1948, Miss Penney became the bride of Thomas M. Newton of Temple. During their 47-year marriage, they made Temple their primary place of residence with a Robertson County home as a favorite retreat. Her husband preceded her in death in 1996.
The teaching career she enjoyed so much began with one year in the Port Arthur Independent School District. In 1948, she came to Temple Junior College to teach Biology and Microbiology for students in the Scott and White School of Nursing. She spent one year on the faculty of Mary Hardin Baylor College before returning to Temple Junior College, where she taught for 46 years. Dr. Newton retired as Chairman of the Biology Department in 1993. The Newton Science Building on the Temple College Campus was named in her honor at the Fall Convocation in 1970 to celebrate her contributions to TJC and its students. Following her retirement, Dr. Newton was elected to the Temple College Board of Trustees and the Temple College Foundation Board. She served as a trustee for 18 years. During her years as a trustee, she served in the offices of Secretary, Vice-Chairman and Chairman. She was Chairman of the Building Committee and the Landscape Committee for many years.
Dr. Newton was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she was very active in the “Gardening Angels” Ministry and St. Agnes Guild. Memberships included Texas Junior/Community College Teachers’ Association, Sigma Xi, Texas Academy of Science, American Association for Microbiology, Native Plant Society of Texas, American Association of Community College Trustees, and Temple-Bell County Retired Teachers Association. For over 30 years, she was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair, held annually on the Baylor University Campus since the Fair was established in the 1950s. She was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club of Temple. She served several terms as a Regional Vice-President in the Auxiliary to the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. She was also a member of the Hillcrest Cemetery Company Board of Directors.
Gardening, landscaping and wildflower photography were lifelong interests. She spent countless hours researching and preparing for presentations on these favorite topics. Her favorite flower was the one she was holding in her hand at any given moment.
Survivors include her son, Thomas M. Newton, Jr. of Robertson County and two granddaughters: Sasha Eve Van Roy of Wilsonville, Oregon and Emily Newton Mattice and her husband Kenneth H. Mattice, of Hagen, Germany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 South 1st St. Temple, TX 76504, or Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.
Paid Obituary