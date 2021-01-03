Dennis Alois “Tiger” Wilde
Dennis Alois “Tiger” Wilde, age 69, of Westphalia passed from this life during the late evening hours of December 25, 2020 at his home. Born on the 3rd day of September 1951 in Rosebud, Texas he was the son of Joe and Katie “Willberg” Wilde.
Dennis has lived in the Westphalia and Lott area for his entire life; he graduated from Lott High School in 1969. Dennis served in the United States Army Reserves for seven years after graduating from high school. On June 7, 1975 Dennis made his union binding before God with the love of his life, Doris Michalewicz. Together the newly wed couple set out to build a home and a life together that would eventually include two children.
Dennis made his career as a bricklayer and master mason. He spent 38 years as a mason and laid the brick for many houses and businesses in the central Texas area. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus council #3444 in Temple as well as a cub scout leader when his son was younger and, a farmer and cattle rancher. Dennis owned and operated his own custom hay baling business for many years; he also owned a dump truck for a period of time, hauling sand and gravel for many area customers. Dennis loved working and tending to his cattle and farm. If he were not at home, you could surely find Dennis riding around the backroads of Westphalia in his pickup or on his ranger checking on his cows or the crops in the fields.
Dennis was loved by all that knew him. He was a wonderful husband, father and Popo to his grandchildren. The hard work that he taught to his children as well as his grandchildren will be the legacy that Dennis leaves for generations to come. He was a faithful catholic and member of the Westphalia Church of the Visitation Catholic Church. Dennis knew of his eternal reward in heaven when his time here on earth was complete.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Katie as well as his sister Mary and his three brothers Alfons, Sylvester and Leonard Wilde.
Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Doris Wilde, daughter Stacy Lorenz and fiancé Ricky Allen and son Wesley Wilde and wife Callie all of Westphalia as well as his 5 grandchildren Mary and James Lorenz, and Addison, Mason and Ella Wilde.
A memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at the Church of the Visitation hall in Westphalia on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. with Ft. Darrell Kostiha officiating. A Christian burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary