Robert “Bobby” Kraatz
Robert “Bobby” Kraatz, 74, of Marshall, died on Sunday April 25, 2021 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Bob was born on October 9, 1946, in Detroit to Adam and Lillian Kraatz. He graduated from Pinkney High School in 1964. Bob married Margie Wondergem; together they were married for many years. She preceded him in death in 2008.
Bob worked at various car dealerships in Michigan, Texas, and Illinois. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son and daughter in-law Bradford “Brad” and Joyce Kraatz; grandsons Justin Kraatz and Liam Kraatz Scott; step-granddaughter Jennifer Grant; great-granddaughter, Harleigh Grace Kraatz; a brother and sister-in-law Doug and Diane Kraatz; sister-in-law Ila Black; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons Andrew “Andy” Kraatz and Robert “Robby” Kraatz; and a brother Ronnie Black.
Private family services have taken place. Memorial contributions are requested to Erin’s Angels Rescue, 498 Ridge Rd, Quincy, MI 49082. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Kempf Funeral Home PO Box 519 Marshall MI 49068. Leave a personal message for the family and sign the online guestbook at https://www.kempffuneralhome.com
