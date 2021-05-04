ROCKDALE — Services for William Henry “Bill” Crawford Jr., 78, of Lexington will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Casey Goetz officiating.
Mr. Crawford died April 23.
He was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Nixon to William Sr. and LaRue Crawford. He was a stock broker in Dallas. He was a member of Tanglewood Baptist Church, the Lexington Masonic Lodge No. 138 and the Lexington Order of The Eastern Star Chapter No. 996.
Survivors include a sister, Vera Nell Vizena.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Tanglewood Baptist Church Building Fund, 11203 US-77, Lexington, TX 78947.