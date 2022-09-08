Services for Susan Renee Ann Chandler, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Services for Susan Renee Ann Chandler, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Ms. Chandler died Sunday, Sept. 4, at her residence.
She was born July 7, 1958, in Dallas to Charles and Retta Chandler. She attended Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Arlington. She worked for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Fort Worth Police Department. She also worked as the lifestyles editor at the Temple Daily Telegram and also worked for the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple.
Survivors include four daughters, Grace Anne Wilhelm, Lauren Paunescu, Marie Wilhelm and Sarah Ryan; her mother; and a brother, Ken Chandler.
Memorials may be made to the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.