Marilyn Frances Olsen, 89, of Temple Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020.
Marilyn was born on June 15, 1930 in Zabcikville, Tx to Ernest and Frances (Talas) Bartek. Marilyn graduated from Temple High School and spent most of her career working as an administrative secretary for Temple Independent School District. She met the love of her life, Ardale Olsen, in Temple and they were married on June 18, 1949.
Marilyn was a dedicated Christian, wife and mother. Often, she and Ardy could be found at Temple Brethren Church, with their family, or helping friends. Marilyn was always on the move; she kept busy pursuing her love of music, dancing, race walking and travel. You could always spot Marilyn across a room as she loved bright colors and flamboyant outfits!
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ardale, her parents, her brother, Ernest Jr. Bartek and her sister, Juanita Bartek Marek.
She is survived by her daughters Laurie Bagby and husband Don, Carla Valenta and husband Tommy; and son Mark Olsen and wife Stacy; 6 grandchildren, Josh Bagby (Sherry), Ben Bagby, Blake Valenta, Adam Valenta, Reed Olsen, and Lindsey Olsen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the memory care staff at Stoney Brook Senior Care and Compassus Hospice Care for the compassion and grace shown to Marilyn and her family.
Please make Memorial contributions to the Brethren Hus Encampment (huscamp.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
As we celebrate Marilyn’s life, we will most remember her welcoming smile, big hugs and the love she showed to everyone who crossed her path; but today rejoice in imagining the dance they had to welcome her home.