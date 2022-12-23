Services for Eugene “Gene” Oliver Delve Sr., 75, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Delve died Sunday, Dec. 18, at a local hospital.
He was born June 2, 1947, in Denver to Inez Kathlyn Oliver and George Henry Wyman Delve. He was a Christian and attended the Nazarene church. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Sarah Jo-Anne Hodges. He worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Eugene “J.R.” Delve Jr.; a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Sweet; two brothers, James Delve and George Delve; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.