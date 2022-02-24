BELTON — Services for Audrey Pamela Dimitriou, 65, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Belton Nazarene Church with the Rev. Derek Whitten officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Dimitriou died Saturday, Feb. 19, at a local hospital.
She was born June 15, 1956, in Los Angeles to Edward and Anasaria Bomar. She married Michael Dimitriou on Oct. 20, 1973, in Las Vegas. She was a homemaker, worked for several childcare agencies, and ran a trucking company with her husband until retiring in 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 5, 2022.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Dimitriou of Mt. Vern, Ohio, and Erik Dimitriou of Belton; a daughter, Nicole Dimitriou of Belton; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.