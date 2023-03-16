WACO — Services for Andrew Anthony Wright, 66, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. U.C. Barnes officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Wright died Thursday, March 9.
He was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Hearne. He joined the U.S. Army in 1973. He worked at multiple factories and the Packaging Corporation of America in Waco.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Shores.
Survivors include five sons, Kevin Medlock, Quincy Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Andre Johnson and David Shores; three daughters, Shameka Johnson, Tamesa Gamble and Patricia Shores; three brothers, Billy Wright, Kenneth Wright and Reo Wright; and a sister, Patricia Evans.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.