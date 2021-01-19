BELTON — Services for Patsy Ann Parker, 83, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker died Saturday, Jan. 16.
She was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Georgetown to William and Ola Box. She married Larry Parker on Jan. 1, 1956, in Belton. She worked for Belton ISD. She was a member of the Church of Christ and Heidenheimer Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Kelly Ming of Temple; a sister, Billie King of Belton; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.