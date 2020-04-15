BELTON — Services for JoAnn Lloyd, 83, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Lloyd died Friday, April 10, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Gresham, Neb., to Norwood and Alice Winterfield Fish. She worked for the U.S. Army, 1955-58; her last assignment was at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. She married William “Bill” Lloyd on June 18, 1960 in Omaha, Neb. They moved to in Belton in 1969. She was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Texas Council. She worked as a rural route mail carrier for the Belton Post Office for more than 20 years, retiring in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2012.
Survivors include three sons, Gregory Lloyd of Mexia, Jerry Lloyd of Bryan and Brent Lloyd of Belton; a brother, Bill Fish of Boerne; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.