Sherry Dean Black
July 25, 1947 - June 7, 2023
Sherry Dean Black, 75, of Denver, Colorado (but always a Texan at heart) passed away on June 7, 2023. Sherry was born on July 25, 1947 in Temple, Texas to George and Mildred Gilmore.
Sherry graduated from Temple High School where she played volleyball and the alto sax. She went on to graduate from Mary Hardin Baylor and spent her career as an educator, coach, and mentor to countless students and athletes. She dedicated her life to raising and guiding her three children to be kind, persevering, and not to take life too seriously. Her commitment to her family was unwavering. Sherry enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren, especially if eating chicken fried steak or Tex Mex was involved. Or horses. Sherry loved horses. She also loved to travel and visit places off the beaten path, making it as far as Alaska on one of her one-woman road trips that she loved to embark on each summer break. Her inspiration will live on in all those that knew and loved her dearly.
Sherry was preceded in death by her brother Donald “Duck” Gilmore. She is survived by her son Shane Black, and her daughters Rana Tarkenton and Tara Wisdom. Sherry is also survived by her brothers Dale Gilmore and Bobby Gilmore, her sister Linda Anderson, and her 5 grandchildren.
