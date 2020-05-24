Criminal Dispositions

Rodolfo Arturo Cadena Jr., Belton, driving while intoxicated

Albert Devilla Estes, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Marcus Devon Keys, Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Marcus Devon Keys, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Eduardo Mares Orozco, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated

Byronishia Keshay Moore, Richardson, stealing or receiving stolen checks

Andrea Muniz, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Francisco Ruben Revuelta , Houston, speeding

Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Dashawn Claude Robinson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ashton Blane Ryder, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Nydene Shantral Walls, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Timothy John Yeager, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chelsea Pauline Ma Boberg , Killeen, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tre E. Carew, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Samantha Alyce Castor, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Peter Lloyd Cheney, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Curtis D. Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Deborah Ann Phillips, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Stephanie Damaris Swader , Pflugerville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Thomas Edward Walsh, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nathan Warrick, Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Divorces

Angel Carol Snoe vs. Jefferey Stuart Sneed

Carla Michelle Martinez vs. Adam Martinez

Nicholas David Jenn vs. Jaimie Lee Jenn

Armeka Latralle Barber vs. Quincy Montrell Barber

Russell Gerard Janak vs. Angela Marie Janak

Gloria Rodriguez vs. Derek Ashton Rodriguez

John William Holt vs. Carlee Dence Holt

Jennifer Marlena Cha vs. David Hoon Cha

William Darian Rachal II vs. Kathryn Elaine Rachal

Arthur Lopez Garza vs. Jacqueline Garza

Jared Allan Massey vs. Morgan Leigh Massey

Keiondra Ronique Williams vs. Elester Marktavious Williams Sr.

Ojay Richardo Simms vs. Marla Teyorce Washington

Shanna Kay Komperda vs. Eric Joseph Komperda

Shirley Vanneza Guadian vs. Jorge Hugo Guadian

Kristi Renae Dominguez vs. Jesse Anthony Dominguez Jr.

Victoria Louise Sassenhagen vs. Timothy Wayne Taylor

Sierra Nicole Taylor vs. Bryson Scott Taylor

Yorkeyah Tanea Young vs. Khadeijah Rashawda Howell

Judy Ann Linares vs. Carlos Alberto Linares-Cruz

Bryce James Eklund vs. Breanna Jo Eklund

Richard Manuel Santana vs. Raven Nat’Cole Santana

James Marcial Nanton Camac Brookes vs. Quintina Sheimel Simpson- Nanton

Devvin C. Cruz vs. Christina Arellano-Cruz

Sharah Emma Sandmel vs. Tommy Wayne Sandmel

Lyle Jason Holt vs. Fernanda L. Holt

Ariell Nicole Graham vs. Quentin Rives Brown

Tiffany Deanne Harmon vs. Trampus John Harmon

Herlinda Aleman Hardin vs. Oliver Harrison Hardin

Gina Karnene Hildreth vs. Michael Hildreth

Allison Michelle Crowell vs. Nathan Andrew Crowell

Rico Harris vs. Helen Harris

James Edward Thornton vs. Anna Kathryn Thornton

Denise Knight vs. Shondraeus Knight

Raynaldo R. Ramon Sr. vs. Bertha Z. Ramon

Marielle Arra Mendiola vs. Lorenz Anthony Policarpio

Patricia Gibbs vs. Matthew Gibbs

Christine Monica Cruz Diaz vs. Alex Cruz Diaz

Andrew William Spires vs. Summerlane Livingston

Nicole Lynn Potter vs. Howard Allen Potter

Ryan Pritchett vs. Olga Michelle Pritchett

Helena Nicole Aken vs. Kaniela Frank Chester Aken Jr.

Vanessa Rose Green vs. Adam Matthew Green

Ninfa Martinez vs. J. Martin Martinez

Myra Alejandra Leon vs. Antonio Luis Leon

Katherine M. Dossman vs. Danny Dossman

John B. Buik vs. Jordan Lee Buik

Robert Gross vs. Megan M. Gross

Elunda Evet Calhoun vs. Kenneth William Calhoun

Guy Dewey Grant II vs. Jennifer Deann Grant

Abby Marie Pilipick vs. Anthony Scott Pilipick

David Russell Downing vs. Jennifer Lynn Downing

Michael Christopher Bolton vs. Kristin Michelle Bolton

Dina Alexandra Ortiz vs. Jonathan Elwin Ortiz

Charita Renee Sumpter vs. China Nicole Sumpter

Patricia Morales Monterrosa vs. Bobby A. Monterrosa

Shalonda Monet Stewart vs. Donald Ray StewartIII

Edward Garrastegui vs. Dayjah Alexis Garrastegui

Paulette Juanita Jean Castillo vs. Jose Angel Castillo

Tiffany K. Devoe vs. Jarvin O Barahona Anariba

Bruce A. Ebbert vs. Aimee M. Ebbert

Marriages

Oscar Alberto Gonzalez and Morgan Leigh Breaux

Aidan Lee Mckenna and Giovanni Stefan Trevino

Kevin Todd Marcum and Marisol Jimenez Garcia

Charlisa Dashawn Bell and Rene Jay Garza Jr.

Brianna Alexandria Marchelle Murphy and Keith Dwayne Foster Jr.

Dana Kane Walker and Ilse Gabriela Gonzalez

Shon Michael Cox and Kristen Rayann Martin

Avrie Braden Blackwell and Christopher Logan Cooke

Luis Manuel Arroyo-Santiago and Eva Adorno -Velez

Austin Ray Henry and Mikaela Alezis Rountree

Fatima Reyes and Xavier Alexander Sandoval

Crystal Celene Williams and Dakota Vaughan Rendon

Justin Dion Kenner and Crystal Desiree Parker

Donald Wayne Elliott and Vanessa Lynn Coward

Billy Harold Sharp Jr. and Desiree Simone Zimmerman

Asanda Marie Torgeson and Cory Dion Porter

Shauntae Brooks Zjickovia and TreManielle Karesha Cofield

Daniel Wayne Yates and Luz Escamilla Bowen

Robert Randy Jones and Tyqundreannia Tanay Luckey

Stephen Edward Kochy and Brianna Ashley Richmond

Paola Odalys Santiago Perez Watrale Lenard Jones

Sharney Katrice Ford and Louiguera Absolu

Stuart Paul Nye and Cynthia Lynn Nern

Kimberlyn Yvonne Lurati and Eric Jason Torres

Allan Justin Miller and Elisha Marie Nicholaas

Dionicio Daniel Torres and Claudia Nicole Godinez

Inez Rashelle Shockency and Thomas James Garrison

John Paul Martinez and Kay Stephanie Colindres

Cierra Mary Wagner and Justin Jerome Williams

Nicholas William Tobin and Natalie Linda Marie Roeser

Florence Marie Ream and Anthony Dwayne Peatross

LoJuan Ervin Wilson and Elizabeth Susann Perez

Akeem Olajuwon Martin and Derrick Dewayne Thomas

David Wayne Hamilton and Karen Ruth Creed

William Earl Neikirk and Patricaa Schiller Ivans

Daniel Benjamin Flanagan and Airrianne Christen McLeod

Eric Joshua Trevino and Brittany Rebekah Jandick

Joonee Marlove Cardenas Odal and Paulamaria Bamberger Roque

Daniel Dewey Gainey and Zoe Rebecca Wallace

Taylor Lynn Mathews and Tyler Morgan Miklovic

Matthew C. Newman and Sharnita R. Smith

Gregory Scott Pannell and Tammie Lynn Sunderman

Bailey Ann Emmons and Tyler Neill Salazar

Nicholas Hunter Heitz and Cassie Elizabeth Ann Stogner

Jacob Earl Charles Sprinkle and Sparrow Ranee Ostas

Airieal Ann Perry and Jamarrea Rashad Tyrese Vanterpool

Payton Michael Weaver and Christian Ray Enriquez

Georgia Katherine Lewis and Montavis Deon Devontay Johnson

Dashawn Tibias Yough and Sara Chandler King

Evelyn Adele Wieland and Daniel Miguel Solis

Michael Jake Bly and Ariel Michelle Mauldin

Caitlin Desiree Rostad and Benjamin Michael Watson

Mackenzie Louise Dennis and Graham Benjamin fowler

Trey Remington Huth and Rachel Marie Huhn

Alfonso Zepeda Sr. and Pombo Amarilys Esther Silva

Ashley Nicole Hanrahan and Seth William Carothers

Stephanie Lynn Yingling and Dylan Blake Drews

James Thomas Shelvy IV and Summer Nicole Sims

Andrew Iskandar Sbait and Sabrina Jolene Edwards

John Charles Brady III and Kiarinika Ashalaniece Queen

Brooke Megan Ryan and Alec Tatsuya Moore

Samantha Angela Ettinger and Robert Scott Crickenberger

Robert Eric Winland and Morgan Lynn Marquardt

Isabella Perez and Chase Macae Naquin

Charlene Belfiore Hamilton and Harry Spence Jackson

Brenda Barcenas and Bryce Stegar Graves

Reed Joseph Ryan and Cynthia Gabriela Sepulveda

Jordan Tyler Mortensen and Ashley Nicole Richins

Devon Rowan Tygart and Karen Suset Hernandez

Sneha Amar Singh and Jesse Oscar Nelson

Craig Lamont Jones and Sandra Nichole Greenwood

Heather Danielle Padgett and Andrew Lawrence Litteken

Caitlin Josephine Senger and Sebastian Ian Gavurnik

Ayotunde Abiola Gabriel Labeodan and Kaylyn Ayana Carew

Ayanna Soney Banks and Brian O’Neal Singleton Jr.

Karina Martinez and Pona Tupu Tula

David Russell Hantz and Trameslya Arreanna Haywood

Regina T. Kincheon and Michael E. Brown

Nicholas Lee Robertson and Whitney Nichole Byrd

Faith Alexandra Rico and Michael Lee Ferch

James Logan Hill and Sara Kathleen Monette Gilmon

John Paul McCann and Addison Cheyenne Baker

Shakeia Donea Jamison and Ryan Marquis Moore

Zackary Lee Williams and Mary L. Morissey

James Howard Hill Sr. and Linda Diane Taylor

Jordan Christopher Loggins and Emily Anne Bajorek

Carlin Matisse Koonce and Joseph Leighton Collins

Charles Anthony Boysen and Velvet Sue Beighle

Syrinna Nickay Marie Watson and Cody Carnell Doyle

Zackary Curtis Hassman and Ashleyanna Victoria Byrd

Kevin Gerald Wade and Melida Vanessa Willox

Kyle Alan Burrow and Talitha Paidamwoyo Tavaziva

Harley Ted Hartsch and Denise Cecilia Castellon Salas

Kadeen Jordan Doiley and Anita Dollice Williams

Raymond Vasquez Velasquez and Sara Lara

Grant Westley Dixon and Lori Diane Brister

Kyle Thomas McIntyre Hunter Monica Fay Humbyrd

Bernard Edward Mathis and Krystie Renee Stanfield

Tommy Duong Nguyen and Esmeralda Lopez

Makenny Maxime and Tejana Bless Wilson

Kelsey Alicia Fore and Corbin Lee Moss Black

Roger Wayne Wright and Jacqueline Michelle Willoughby

Christian Carter Ray and Elisabeth-Rose Babette Radamacher

Damian Xavier Hernandez and Hope Love Ayala

Justin Taylor Hodges and Jerry Joel Arroyo Santiago

Tamara Dinease Smith and Donnell Marcell Smith

Larry Alan Tobin and Andrea Lisa Hurst

Nicholas Arthur Anthony Velasquez and Taylor Elizabeth Jensen

Kacie Morgan Sanders and Luke Joseph Krischke

Savauhn Isaiah Mendez and Juliet Griselda Medina

Josue Etniel Loera Moreno and Erica Coronado

Joshua David Wolfe and Samantha Anne Tanner

Korrin Taylor Gore and Zacchaeus Todd McCoy

Keenan Rae Dixon and Taelor Monique Carr

Jaimey Scott Irwin and Alexandria Lacey Standefer

Thomas Michael O’Sullivan and Susanna Maura Martinez

Christie Leigh Medrano and John Michael Portillo

Pablo Uriel Mendieta and Gabriella Isabel Vazquez

Dong Hwan Park and Young Hee Woods

James Addison Dobbs Jr. and Alice Diane Baltimore

Jakobie Daunte Davis and Leticia Hernandez