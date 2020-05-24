Criminal Dispositions
Rodolfo Arturo Cadena Jr., Belton, driving while intoxicated
Albert Devilla Estes, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Marcus Devon Keys, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Marcus Devon Keys, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Eduardo Mares Orozco, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated
Byronishia Keshay Moore, Richardson, stealing or receiving stolen checks
Andrea Muniz, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Francisco Ruben Revuelta , Houston, speeding
Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Dashawn Claude Robinson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ashton Blane Ryder, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Nydene Shantral Walls, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Timothy John Yeager, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chelsea Pauline Ma Boberg , Killeen, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tre E. Carew, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Samantha Alyce Castor, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Peter Lloyd Cheney, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Curtis D. Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Deborah Ann Phillips, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Stephanie Damaris Swader , Pflugerville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Thomas Edward Walsh, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Nathan Warrick, Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost
Divorces
Angel Carol Snoe vs. Jefferey Stuart Sneed
Carla Michelle Martinez vs. Adam Martinez
Nicholas David Jenn vs. Jaimie Lee Jenn
Armeka Latralle Barber vs. Quincy Montrell Barber
Russell Gerard Janak vs. Angela Marie Janak
Gloria Rodriguez vs. Derek Ashton Rodriguez
John William Holt vs. Carlee Dence Holt
Jennifer Marlena Cha vs. David Hoon Cha
William Darian Rachal II vs. Kathryn Elaine Rachal
Arthur Lopez Garza vs. Jacqueline Garza
Jared Allan Massey vs. Morgan Leigh Massey
Keiondra Ronique Williams vs. Elester Marktavious Williams Sr.
Ojay Richardo Simms vs. Marla Teyorce Washington
Shanna Kay Komperda vs. Eric Joseph Komperda
Shirley Vanneza Guadian vs. Jorge Hugo Guadian
Kristi Renae Dominguez vs. Jesse Anthony Dominguez Jr.
Victoria Louise Sassenhagen vs. Timothy Wayne Taylor
Sierra Nicole Taylor vs. Bryson Scott Taylor
Yorkeyah Tanea Young vs. Khadeijah Rashawda Howell
Judy Ann Linares vs. Carlos Alberto Linares-Cruz
Bryce James Eklund vs. Breanna Jo Eklund
Richard Manuel Santana vs. Raven Nat’Cole Santana
James Marcial Nanton Camac Brookes vs. Quintina Sheimel Simpson- Nanton
Devvin C. Cruz vs. Christina Arellano-Cruz
Sharah Emma Sandmel vs. Tommy Wayne Sandmel
Lyle Jason Holt vs. Fernanda L. Holt
Ariell Nicole Graham vs. Quentin Rives Brown
Tiffany Deanne Harmon vs. Trampus John Harmon
Herlinda Aleman Hardin vs. Oliver Harrison Hardin
Gina Karnene Hildreth vs. Michael Hildreth
Allison Michelle Crowell vs. Nathan Andrew Crowell
Rico Harris vs. Helen Harris
James Edward Thornton vs. Anna Kathryn Thornton
Denise Knight vs. Shondraeus Knight
Raynaldo R. Ramon Sr. vs. Bertha Z. Ramon
Marielle Arra Mendiola vs. Lorenz Anthony Policarpio
Patricia Gibbs vs. Matthew Gibbs
Christine Monica Cruz Diaz vs. Alex Cruz Diaz
Andrew William Spires vs. Summerlane Livingston
Nicole Lynn Potter vs. Howard Allen Potter
Ryan Pritchett vs. Olga Michelle Pritchett
Helena Nicole Aken vs. Kaniela Frank Chester Aken Jr.
Vanessa Rose Green vs. Adam Matthew Green
Ninfa Martinez vs. J. Martin Martinez
Myra Alejandra Leon vs. Antonio Luis Leon
Katherine M. Dossman vs. Danny Dossman
John B. Buik vs. Jordan Lee Buik
Robert Gross vs. Megan M. Gross
Elunda Evet Calhoun vs. Kenneth William Calhoun
Guy Dewey Grant II vs. Jennifer Deann Grant
Abby Marie Pilipick vs. Anthony Scott Pilipick
David Russell Downing vs. Jennifer Lynn Downing
Michael Christopher Bolton vs. Kristin Michelle Bolton
Dina Alexandra Ortiz vs. Jonathan Elwin Ortiz
Charita Renee Sumpter vs. China Nicole Sumpter
Patricia Morales Monterrosa vs. Bobby A. Monterrosa
Shalonda Monet Stewart vs. Donald Ray StewartIII
Edward Garrastegui vs. Dayjah Alexis Garrastegui
Paulette Juanita Jean Castillo vs. Jose Angel Castillo
Tiffany K. Devoe vs. Jarvin O Barahona Anariba
Bruce A. Ebbert vs. Aimee M. Ebbert
Marriages
Oscar Alberto Gonzalez and Morgan Leigh Breaux
Aidan Lee Mckenna and Giovanni Stefan Trevino
Kevin Todd Marcum and Marisol Jimenez Garcia
Charlisa Dashawn Bell and Rene Jay Garza Jr.
Brianna Alexandria Marchelle Murphy and Keith Dwayne Foster Jr.
Dana Kane Walker and Ilse Gabriela Gonzalez
Shon Michael Cox and Kristen Rayann Martin
Avrie Braden Blackwell and Christopher Logan Cooke
Luis Manuel Arroyo-Santiago and Eva Adorno -Velez
Austin Ray Henry and Mikaela Alezis Rountree
Fatima Reyes and Xavier Alexander Sandoval
Crystal Celene Williams and Dakota Vaughan Rendon
Justin Dion Kenner and Crystal Desiree Parker
Donald Wayne Elliott and Vanessa Lynn Coward
Billy Harold Sharp Jr. and Desiree Simone Zimmerman
Asanda Marie Torgeson and Cory Dion Porter
Shauntae Brooks Zjickovia and TreManielle Karesha Cofield
Daniel Wayne Yates and Luz Escamilla Bowen
Robert Randy Jones and Tyqundreannia Tanay Luckey
Stephen Edward Kochy and Brianna Ashley Richmond
Paola Odalys Santiago Perez Watrale Lenard Jones
Sharney Katrice Ford and Louiguera Absolu
Stuart Paul Nye and Cynthia Lynn Nern
Kimberlyn Yvonne Lurati and Eric Jason Torres
Allan Justin Miller and Elisha Marie Nicholaas
Dionicio Daniel Torres and Claudia Nicole Godinez
Inez Rashelle Shockency and Thomas James Garrison
John Paul Martinez and Kay Stephanie Colindres
Cierra Mary Wagner and Justin Jerome Williams
Nicholas William Tobin and Natalie Linda Marie Roeser
Florence Marie Ream and Anthony Dwayne Peatross
LoJuan Ervin Wilson and Elizabeth Susann Perez
Akeem Olajuwon Martin and Derrick Dewayne Thomas
David Wayne Hamilton and Karen Ruth Creed
William Earl Neikirk and Patricaa Schiller Ivans
Daniel Benjamin Flanagan and Airrianne Christen McLeod
Eric Joshua Trevino and Brittany Rebekah Jandick
Joonee Marlove Cardenas Odal and Paulamaria Bamberger Roque
Daniel Dewey Gainey and Zoe Rebecca Wallace
Taylor Lynn Mathews and Tyler Morgan Miklovic
Matthew C. Newman and Sharnita R. Smith
Gregory Scott Pannell and Tammie Lynn Sunderman
Bailey Ann Emmons and Tyler Neill Salazar
Nicholas Hunter Heitz and Cassie Elizabeth Ann Stogner
Jacob Earl Charles Sprinkle and Sparrow Ranee Ostas
Airieal Ann Perry and Jamarrea Rashad Tyrese Vanterpool
Payton Michael Weaver and Christian Ray Enriquez
Georgia Katherine Lewis and Montavis Deon Devontay Johnson
Dashawn Tibias Yough and Sara Chandler King
Evelyn Adele Wieland and Daniel Miguel Solis
Michael Jake Bly and Ariel Michelle Mauldin
Caitlin Desiree Rostad and Benjamin Michael Watson
Mackenzie Louise Dennis and Graham Benjamin fowler
Trey Remington Huth and Rachel Marie Huhn
Alfonso Zepeda Sr. and Pombo Amarilys Esther Silva
Ashley Nicole Hanrahan and Seth William Carothers
Stephanie Lynn Yingling and Dylan Blake Drews
James Thomas Shelvy IV and Summer Nicole Sims
Andrew Iskandar Sbait and Sabrina Jolene Edwards
John Charles Brady III and Kiarinika Ashalaniece Queen
Brooke Megan Ryan and Alec Tatsuya Moore
Samantha Angela Ettinger and Robert Scott Crickenberger
Robert Eric Winland and Morgan Lynn Marquardt
Isabella Perez and Chase Macae Naquin
Charlene Belfiore Hamilton and Harry Spence Jackson
Brenda Barcenas and Bryce Stegar Graves
Reed Joseph Ryan and Cynthia Gabriela Sepulveda
Jordan Tyler Mortensen and Ashley Nicole Richins
Devon Rowan Tygart and Karen Suset Hernandez
Sneha Amar Singh and Jesse Oscar Nelson
Craig Lamont Jones and Sandra Nichole Greenwood
Heather Danielle Padgett and Andrew Lawrence Litteken
Caitlin Josephine Senger and Sebastian Ian Gavurnik
Ayotunde Abiola Gabriel Labeodan and Kaylyn Ayana Carew
Ayanna Soney Banks and Brian O’Neal Singleton Jr.
Karina Martinez and Pona Tupu Tula
David Russell Hantz and Trameslya Arreanna Haywood
Regina T. Kincheon and Michael E. Brown
Nicholas Lee Robertson and Whitney Nichole Byrd
Faith Alexandra Rico and Michael Lee Ferch
James Logan Hill and Sara Kathleen Monette Gilmon
John Paul McCann and Addison Cheyenne Baker
Shakeia Donea Jamison and Ryan Marquis Moore
Zackary Lee Williams and Mary L. Morissey
James Howard Hill Sr. and Linda Diane Taylor
Jordan Christopher Loggins and Emily Anne Bajorek
Carlin Matisse Koonce and Joseph Leighton Collins
Charles Anthony Boysen and Velvet Sue Beighle
Syrinna Nickay Marie Watson and Cody Carnell Doyle
Zackary Curtis Hassman and Ashleyanna Victoria Byrd
Kevin Gerald Wade and Melida Vanessa Willox
Kyle Alan Burrow and Talitha Paidamwoyo Tavaziva
Harley Ted Hartsch and Denise Cecilia Castellon Salas
Kadeen Jordan Doiley and Anita Dollice Williams
Raymond Vasquez Velasquez and Sara Lara
Grant Westley Dixon and Lori Diane Brister
Kyle Thomas McIntyre Hunter Monica Fay Humbyrd
Bernard Edward Mathis and Krystie Renee Stanfield
Tommy Duong Nguyen and Esmeralda Lopez
Makenny Maxime and Tejana Bless Wilson
Kelsey Alicia Fore and Corbin Lee Moss Black
Roger Wayne Wright and Jacqueline Michelle Willoughby
Christian Carter Ray and Elisabeth-Rose Babette Radamacher
Damian Xavier Hernandez and Hope Love Ayala
Justin Taylor Hodges and Jerry Joel Arroyo Santiago
Tamara Dinease Smith and Donnell Marcell Smith
Larry Alan Tobin and Andrea Lisa Hurst
Nicholas Arthur Anthony Velasquez and Taylor Elizabeth Jensen
Kacie Morgan Sanders and Luke Joseph Krischke
Savauhn Isaiah Mendez and Juliet Griselda Medina
Josue Etniel Loera Moreno and Erica Coronado
Joshua David Wolfe and Samantha Anne Tanner
Korrin Taylor Gore and Zacchaeus Todd McCoy
Keenan Rae Dixon and Taelor Monique Carr
Jaimey Scott Irwin and Alexandria Lacey Standefer
Thomas Michael O’Sullivan and Susanna Maura Martinez
Christie Leigh Medrano and John Michael Portillo
Pablo Uriel Mendieta and Gabriella Isabel Vazquez
Dong Hwan Park and Young Hee Woods
James Addison Dobbs Jr. and Alice Diane Baltimore
Jakobie Daunte Davis and Leticia Hernandez