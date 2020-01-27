Services for Jimmy Lee Ivey, 48, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Ivey died Sunday, Jan. 26, at a local care facility.
He was born Dec. 12, 1971, in Temple to Jimmy Dell and Bobby Jean Smith Ivey. He married Becky Ivey on Oct. 15, 2015, in Bartlett. He was a truck driver and worked for R.T. Schneider.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Edward Lynn Pennington, James Riley Pennington and Patrick Lynndell Ivey, all of Temple; two daughters, Kasey Freudenberg and Amber Wilkinson, both of Florida; his father of Holland; his mother of Temple; and a brother, Jeffrey Ivey of Granger.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.