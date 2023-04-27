Services for Virginia Sue “Ginger” Gilliam, 78, of Lake Jackson will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Gilliam died Thursday, Jan. 26, at her residence.
She was born July 17, 1944, in Houston to Albert Eugene and Marie Virginia Stoffel. She graduated from S.P. Waltrip High School in Houston in 1963. She attended Tyler Junior College in Tyler. She worked as a telecommunications officer for the Oyster Creek Marshalls Office and Oyster Creek Police Department and retired after 18 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Gilliam.
Survivors include a son, Donald Lee Gilliam of Lake Jackson; two daughters, Gwendolyn Martin of Aransas Pass and Diane McDougald of Lake Jackson; three brothers, Eugene “Gene” Stoffel and Robert Stoffel, both of Houston, and Richard Stoffel of New Caney; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ActionS, Inc., of Brazoria County.