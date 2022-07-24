Services for Chester Clay Finto, 82, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Finto died Monday, July 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Pleasanton to Sam Irwin and Mayble Feathers Finto. He worked for Tem Tex Solvents. He also was an automobile mechanic and rancher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Finto, in 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Finto of Louisville, Ken., and Darryl Finto of Holland; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.